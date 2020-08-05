site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-jackie-bradley-out-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bradley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bradley will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale with a left-hander in Ryan Yarbrough starting for Tampa Bay. Kevin Pillar is starting in center field and hitting leadoff in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.