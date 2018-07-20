Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out of lineup Friday

Bradley is not starting Friday against the Tigers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bradley failed to impress in the first half of the season, hitting just .210/.297/.345, though he does have a career-high 11 steals. He'll sit Friday, with Mookie Betts sliding over to center field and J.D. Martinez moving out to right.

