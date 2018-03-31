Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out of lineup Saturday
Bradley is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Andrew Benintendi slides over to center field to take Bradley's place, opening up left field for J.D. Martinez. Bradley has yet to record a hit in seven at-bats so far this season.
