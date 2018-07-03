Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out of lineup Tuesday

Bradley is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Red Sox are rotating their outfielders throughout the series, which takes place at a National League park. J.D. Martinez, the regular designated hitter, will move out to right field Tuesday, moving Mookie Betts to center and Bradley to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories