Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out of Monday's lineup

Bradley is out of Monday's lineup against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With lefty Mike Minor toeing the rubber for Texas, the Red Sox will give J.D. Martinez the start in right field while Mookie Betts slides over to center field. Bradley is hitting .202 with four home runs and five steals over his last 104 at-bats.

