Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Productive in Sunday's win
Bradley went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.
Bradley was dropped to ninth in the batting order at the beginning of the month after an 0-for-13 stretch that morphed into 8-for-50 (.160) entering this weekend's series against the second-place Bronx Bombers. But Bradley turned into a Yankee killer, going 5-for-11 with six RBI. Bradley's always been a streaky hitter, so you'll have to live through the fallow periods and enjoy the prolific ones.
