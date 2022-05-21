Bradley went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Mariners.
Bradley, who was not in the starting lineup, entered the game in the top of seventh inning as a defensive replacement for Christian Arroyo in right field. His turn to bat came up in the bottom half of the eighth with Boston nursing a one-run lead, and the light-hitting outfielder drilled his first home run of the season into the Monster seats. While Bradley's bat has improved since a cool .156 start during the month of April, he's still prone to slumps and is batting just .200 for the season.
