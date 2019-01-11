Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Reaches agreement with Boston
Bradley signed a one-year, $8.55 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Bradley saw an increase in his salary from a season ago, going from $6.1 million to $8.55 million following a down season. He hit .234 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI (144 games) compared to batting .245 with 17 homers and 63 RBI in 2017 (133 games), although he did set a new career best with 17 stolen bases last year. The Red Sox have shown their faith in Bradley by offering him a fair raise and managing to avoid a hearing.
