Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Receives leadoff assignment
Bradley will lead off and start in right field Sunday against the Athletics, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bradley will fill Mookie Betts' spot in the field and the lineup with the latter getting the day off Sunday on the heels of Sean Manaea's no-hitter for Oakland a night earlier. It's quite the move up the lineup for Bradley, who has most commonly hit out of the seventh or eighth spot this season. The favorable positioning could make Bradley worth a look in DFS contests for Sunday's late-game slate.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...