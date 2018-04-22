Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Receives leadoff assignment

Bradley will lead off and start in right field Sunday against the Athletics, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bradley will fill Mookie Betts' spot in the field and the lineup with the latter getting the day off Sunday on the heels of Sean Manaea's no-hitter for Oakland a night earlier. It's quite the move up the lineup for Bradley, who has most commonly hit out of the seventh or eighth spot this season. The favorable positioning could make Bradley worth a look in DFS contests for Sunday's late-game slate.