Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Records two-hit day

Bradley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Baltimore.

Bradley plated a key insurance run in the ninth inning on an RBI single to left field. During Boston's four-game weekend series, the 28-year-old outfielder went 7-for-14 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and two walks, so he'll look to keep it rolling heading into Tuesday's series opener against Philadelphia.