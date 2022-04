Bradley went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.

Bradley, who opened the season hitless in 10 at-bats, recorded a second straight multi-hit game Friday. He's 4-for-8 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in those two contests. The soon-to-be 32-year-old outfielder's start can be viewed as a microcosm of his career. Bradley's track record reveals a notoriously streaky hitter that experiences lengthy slumps.