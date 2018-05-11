Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Remains on bench Friday
Bradley is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Toronto, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Bradley will sit on the pine for a third straight day as manager Alex Cora opts for the offensive power of Mitch Moreland over Bradley's defensive prowess. J.D. Martinez will get another start in the outfield in his place. Over 33 games this year, Bradley is hitting .173 with a .528 OPS.
