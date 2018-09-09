Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Rests in series finale

Bradley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Bradley and fellow lefty-hitting regulars Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers will head to the bench with Houston bringing southpaw Dallas Keuchel to the hill in the series finale. Mookie Betts will slide over to cover Bradley's usual spot in center field, opening up a spot in the corner outfield for J.D. Martinez.