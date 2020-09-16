Bradley isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Bradley will take a seat after tallying hits in each of the last four contests. Alex Verdugo will shift to center field with Yairo Munoz starting in right.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Avoiding slumps•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Steals two bags Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: On base four times in nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Runs hit streak to nine•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Blasts fifth homer•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Goes deep in loss•