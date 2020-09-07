site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Runs hit streak to nine
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bradley went 1-for-5 with a single in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays.
Bradley extended his hitting streak to nine games with a sixth-inning single, the second-longest streak of his career. He's gone 9-for-32 (.281) with three home runs and six RBI during the streak.
