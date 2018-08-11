Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Scores four runs
Bradley went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and four runs in Friday's shootout win over the Orioles.
Bradley consistently helped set the table for the top of Boston's lineup, scoring in the fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings. The center fielder hasn't been a great offensive contributor, hitting just .213 with nine homers, but anyone in an offense as explosive as Boston's has the opportunity to score a good number of runs.
