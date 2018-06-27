Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Second straight multi-hit game
Bradley went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Angels.
Bradley has strung together two consecutive multi-hit games, the first time that's happened this season, and brings hope to all those fantasy owners who have been patient with the struggling center fielder. Manager Alex Cora has stuck by him as well, noting the work Bradley's put in fine-tuning his approach and mechanics. To the manager's eye, the outfielder has been making good contact but unlucky. Bradley's .255 BABIP suggests there's some truth in Cora's belief.
