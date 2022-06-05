Bradley will remain on paternity leave and likely rejoin the Red Sox during their four-game series against the Angels, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Boston manager Alex Cora reported that Bradley and his wife welcomed their third child Saturday. He'll return at some point during the series against the Angels, which kicks off Monday. While Bradley is unavailable, Jarren Duran will remain up with the Red Sox.
