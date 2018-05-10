Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sits out Thursday
Bradley is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
With lefty CC Sabathia taking the hill for New York, Bradley will head to the bench for another night off. J.D. Martinez will take another turn in the outfield to replace him, allowing Mitch Moreland to enter the lineup as well.
