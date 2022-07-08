site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-jackie-bradley-sitting-against-lefty-837688 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bradley will sit Friday against the Yankees.
Bradley will take a seat as the Red Sox take on left-hander Nestor Cortes on Friday. Christian Arroyo will take over in right field and bat eighth versus New York.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read