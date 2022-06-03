Bradley is not in Friday's lineup against the Athletics.
He is hitting .313/.353/.469 with zero home runs and zero steals over his last 10 games. Franchy Cordero will start in right field while Bobby Dalbec starts at first base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Knocks in four in win•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Not starting against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Provides insurance off bench•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: On bench Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Wednesday•