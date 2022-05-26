Bradley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bradley is 7-for-20 with a home run, four doubles, six RBI and two runs over his past six games but will take a seat with southpaw Dallas Keuchel pitching for Chicago. Christian Arroyo will man right field in his place.
