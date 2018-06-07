Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Situated on bench Thursday
Bradley is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, freelance sports writer Maureen Mullen reports.
Bradley will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting the past 10 games, hitting a solid .290/.421/.387 over that stretch. With Bradley on the bench, the Red Sox will go with Sam Travis, Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez from left to right in their outfield Thursday.
