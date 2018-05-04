Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Slump continues Thursday

Bradley went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Rangers.

Bradley has hit safely in just two of his last 32 at-bats (.062) while striking out 14 times during that run of misery. He's hitting just .180 through 100 at-bats and is in danger of losing playing time. He's always been known as a streaky hitter, so fantasy owners may want to be patient with Bradley, whose .216 BABIP offers some faint hope he'll turn it around. His gold glove caliber defense keeps him in the mix, but as manager Alex Cora looks to get Mitch Moreland's hot bat in the lineup, moving J.D. Martinez from designated hitter to outfield is one way to accomplish that.