Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Slump worsens Tuesday
Bradley went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.
Bradley's .173 batting average and .528 OPS are better than only three qualified hitters in baseball. It's fair to wonder how much longer manager Alex Cora will keep putting the notoriously streaky Bradley in the lineup. "I don't know," Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "I trust the guy. I trust him. But we have to sit down and talk, obviously. Decisions here are not only made by me. Have to talk to the coaching staff, see where the hitters are and go from there." Cora needs to balance Bradley's sublime defense with the need to put the best hitting lineup possible on the field. The manager could have J.D. Martinez play the outfield, which would allow the hot-hitting Mitch Moreland to play regularly.
