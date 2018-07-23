Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Smacks homer in series finale

Bradley went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-1 victory over Detroit.

Bradley delivered his seventh homer of the season in the fourth inning, pushing Boston's lead to six. The 28-year-old outfielder exhibited some power in what has been a modest month of July, as he's batting .265 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI over 14 games. Bradley has pieced together a .211/.296/.353 slash line through 88 games this season.

