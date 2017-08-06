Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Smashes 13th home run Saturday

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer Saturday against the White Sox.

Bradley's 13th bomb of the campaign provided the Red Sox a three-run lead on their way to a home win. This was his first home run since July 7, and his .438 slugging percentage has shown serious regression from his numbers over the past two seasons.

