Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Snaps homer drought

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

No part of Bradley's offense has escaped his epic struggles in 2018. Saturday's homer, his third of the season, was the first in 39 games for the outfielder, who is hitting just .197. There's some hope in that Bradley has hit .278 over the last 18 games and his BABIP is a lowly .271, however, making consistent contact has been elusive. Bradley has a 28.4 K% and a career-high 14.1 swinging-strike percentage. "Making contact, sometimes," Bradley told BIll Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette of his improvement, acknowledging that he still strikes out an awful lot. "I'm making contact and swinging at good pitches, not bad ones."

