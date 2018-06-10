Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Snaps homer drought
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.
No part of Bradley's offense has escaped his epic struggles in 2018. Saturday's homer, his third of the season, was the first in 39 games for the outfielder, who is hitting just .197. There's some hope in that Bradley has hit .278 over the last 18 games and his BABIP is a lowly .271, however, making consistent contact has been elusive. Bradley has a 28.4 K% and a career-high 14.1 swinging-strike percentage. "Making contact, sometimes," Bradley told BIll Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette of his improvement, acknowledging that he still strikes out an awful lot. "I'm making contact and swinging at good pitches, not bad ones."
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Situated on bench Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hits safely in five straight•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out again Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sticks on bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...