Bradley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to Toronto.
Bradley hit a solo shot in the sixth inning of Sunday's contest for his third home run of the year. It was his second in his last three games. The outfielder is a notoriously streaky hitter and is currently on a four-game hit streak after going hitless in his previous five games. Bradley is 9-for-41 in July, which gives him a .220 batting average despite only striking out six times this month. He has a .209 batting average for the season.