Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Stays hot
Bradley went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Bradley's mashing early in camp, having hit safely is six of eight at-bats with two home runs and a double. The 28-year-old outfielder is reaping the benefits of fine-tuning his swing, but we'll need to see sustained success before buying into the notoriously streaky hitter. Since entering the majors, Bradley has produced incredible hot streaks followed up crushing slumps. The Red Sox would like to see a more steady bat over longer stretches of time.
