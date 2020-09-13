Bradley went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

The Tampa battery of Tyler Glasnow and Michael Perez was helpless to stop Boston baserunners on the evening, as the Red Sox went 6-for-6 on steal attempts. Bradley continues to swing a hot bat, hitting safely in 12 of his last 14 games and slashing .294/.379/.549 over that stretch with three homers, six RBI, nine runs and all three of his stolen bases on the season.