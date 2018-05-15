Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sticks on bench Tuesday
Bradley is out of the lineup Tuesday against the A's, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bradley will stick on the bench for a second consecutive game as he continues to struggle at the plate. The hot-hitting Mitch Moreland will enter the lineup in his place, and could continue to squeeze Bradley for playing time if he continues to see the ball well while Bradley scuffles.
