Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sticks on bench Tuesday

Bradley is out of the lineup Tuesday against the A's, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bradley will stick on the bench for a second consecutive game as he continues to struggle at the plate. The hot-hitting Mitch Moreland will enter the lineup in his place, and could continue to squeeze Bradley for playing time if he continues to see the ball well while Bradley scuffles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories