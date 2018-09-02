Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Swats 12th homer

Bradley went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

The center fielder kicked off September in impressive fashion after putting together a solid .272/.326/.481 slash line through 24 games in August. Bradley's 12 homers on the season are well off the career high of 26 he set in 2016, but half of them have come in only 35 games since the All-Star break.