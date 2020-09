Bradley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.

Bradley's solo shot in the fifth inning tied the game at 1-1. He also scored on a Rafael Devers groundout in the seventh and an error by Adeiny Hechavarria in the ninth. The 30-year-old Bradley is slashing .279/.354/.432 with six homers, five stolen bases, 21 RBI and 29 runs scored in 53 contests.