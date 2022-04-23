Bradley went 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and stolen base in a 4-3 win Friday in Tampa Bay.
Bradley drove in a run on a groundout in the first and singled and stole a base in the third. After failing to record a hit in his first five games of the season, he is 9-for-28 with five walks and five RBI in his last nine games. From 2015 to 2020, he was a slightly above-average hitter with a .769 OPS. If he's able to return to that level and not repeat his atrocious .497 OPS from last season, he may find himself with many suitors in free agency at the end of the season.