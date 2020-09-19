Bradley went 1-for-5 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Friday as the Red Sox fell to the Yankees 6-5.
Bradley stole his fourth base of the season while extending his hitting streak to six games with a single in the fourth. The 30-year-old is hitting .263/.339/.413 with five home runs, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored across 180 plate appearances this season.
