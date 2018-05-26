Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat against lefty
Bradley is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Andrew Benintendi will shift over to center as Bradley sits against Sean Newcomb. Friday's DFA of Hanley Ramirez probably helps Bradley as it means less time in the outfield for J.D. Martinez, but Bradley will still get occasional days off against southpaws. He's just 3-for-39 against them so far this season.
