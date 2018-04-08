Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Sunday

Bradley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bradley's absence will indirectly open up a starting spot for Mitch Moreland, who will enter the lineup after a four-game stint on the bench. With a 3-for-26 showing at the plate to begin the season, Bradley has been a disappointment for fantasy owners, but his top-flight defense in center field gives him plenty of security in his everyday role.