Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Sunday
Bradley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bradley's absence will indirectly open up a starting spot for Mitch Moreland, who will enter the lineup after a four-game stint on the bench. With a 3-for-26 showing at the plate to begin the season, Bradley has been a disappointment for fantasy owners, but his top-flight defense in center field gives him plenty of security in his everyday role.
