Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Thursday

Bradley is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bradley will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting each of the previous eight games, going 10-for-31 (.323) with a homer and a stolen base over that stretch. In his absence, the Red Sox will deploy an outfield of J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts, from left to right, with Hanley Ramirez serving as DH and Mitch Moreland starting at first.