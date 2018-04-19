Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Thursday
Bradley is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bradley will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting each of the previous eight games, going 10-for-31 (.323) with a homer and a stolen base over that stretch. In his absence, the Red Sox will deploy an outfield of J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts, from left to right, with Hanley Ramirez serving as DH and Mitch Moreland starting at first.
More News
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...