Bradley will sit Wednesday against the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bradley will get a breather after starting seven straight games, going 6-for-25 with two RBI, two runs and a stolen base in those contests. Rob Refsnyder will take over in right field and bat second Wednesday.
