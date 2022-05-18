Bradley isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Even with right-hander Luis Garcia on the mound for the Astros, Bradley will get a breather after he went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over the last two games. Franchy Cordero will shift to right field while Bobby Dalbec starts at first base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Idle versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Laces two hits off Ohtani•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Average dips over road trip•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out against lefty•