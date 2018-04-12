Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Three hits in Wednesday's loss
Bradley went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Yankees.
The streaky outfielder was off to a very slow start to the season, and Wednesday's performance was his first multi-hit game of the year. Bradley's still looking for his first homer and first RBI of 2018 and may have already found his way onto the bench in shallower fantasy formats, but he's capable of heating up in a hurry.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Follows through on steals•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Delivers two hits Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hints at more stolen bases•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Avoids arbitration with Red Sox•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...