Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Three hits in Wednesday's loss

Bradley went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Yankees.

The streaky outfielder was off to a very slow start to the season, and Wednesday's performance was his first multi-hit game of the year. Bradley's still looking for his first homer and first RBI of 2018 and may have already found his way onto the bench in shallower fantasy formats, but he's capable of heating up in a hurry.