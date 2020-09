Wallace was traded from the Rockies to the Red Sox on Friday as part of a trade for Kevin Pillar.

Wallace was selected by the Rockies with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft, and he'll now join the Red Sox's 60-man player pool for the final few days of the regular season. The right-hander made 22 appearances in the minors last season, converting on all 12 of his save opportunities while recording a 1.29 ERA and 29:9 K:BB over 21 innings.