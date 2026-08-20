Jones (hip) entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and finished as the designated hitter. He walked in his lone plate appearance in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

Jones, who battled left hip tightness the previous two days, pinch hit for Mickey Gasper against a left-hander in the eighth inning. The former has been remarkably productive in a part-time role since joining Boston, going 11-for-23 with four doubles, two home runs, six RBI, three steals and eight runs scored over 15 contests.