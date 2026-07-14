Red Sox's Jahmai Jones: Shipped to Boston

The Red Sox acquired Jones from the Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was designated for assignment by Detroit last week and will now make his way to Boston. Jones has excelled against lefties throughout his big-league career but has yet to get on track in 2026. Jones has a .440 OPS in 105 overall plate appearances and has a .154/.250/.256 slash line in 88 plate appearances versus southpaws. A short-side platoon role is a best-case scenario for the veteran outfielder.