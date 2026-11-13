The Red Sox signed Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bauers has parlayed his breakout 2026 season into a big free-agency payday. The 31-year-old slashed .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 94:156 BB:K over 144 regular-season contests for the Brewers, and he added NLCS MVP honors on Milwaukee's way to the title. Because the Brewers extended Bauers a qualifying offer, they will net a draft pick as compensation for him signing elsewhere. Per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Bauers is expected to split playing time between first base and designated hitter with Willson Contreras. That puts Roman Anthony (finger) in left field and Jarren Duran likely on the trade block (again).