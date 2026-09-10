Bennett (9-7) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Bennett was stung by the long ball Wednesday, serving up a trio of home runs. The left-hander registered his fewest punchouts since May 7 versus the Rays, and he also saw a streak of three quality starts come to an end. Bennett has conceded five big flies in just two starts to begin the month of September, which is a bit of a concern after he surrendered just two over five starts in August. He still has a quality 3.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 83:19 K:BB over 105 innings.