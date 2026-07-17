Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Dazzles in Friday's matinee

Bennett (5-3) picked up the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Rays, scattering one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Tampa Bay never got a runner into scoring position against the rookie southpaw, as Bennett tossed an extremely efficient 65 pitches (42 strikes) before being lifted with Boston comfortably ahead 9-0 to begin the seventh inning. Bennett has delivered five straight quality starts dating back to June 22, a stretch in which he sports an astounding 0.82 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over 33 innings. He'll look to stay dialed in for his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next week against the Orioles.