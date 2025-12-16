Bennett was traded from the Nationals to the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for Luis Perales, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bennett pitched well during the 2025 season in his first year back since Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.56 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 33 strikeouts across 45.2 innings at Double-A. He's yet to pitch above the Double-A level, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him begin the 2026 campaign in Portland now that he's joined Boston's farm system.