Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Falls to A's on Saturday

Bennett (7-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings as the Red Sox were downed 7-3 by the A's. He struck out five.

After an impressive beginning to his career, big-league hitters may have figured Bennett out. The left-hander has been tagged for at least three runs in four straight outings, stumbling to a 5.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 23 innings. He has worked at least five innings in all 13 of his starts for Boston, however, and with the team's pitching depth depleted by trades and injuries, his spot in the rotation seems secure even if his performance continues to regress. Bennett lines up to make his next start on the road next weekend in Pittsburgh.